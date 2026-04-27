Iran offers US new deal to reopen Hormuz: Report 

Iran has proposed a new deal to the United States , offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end ongoing hostilities, Axios reported. The proposal, however, suggests postponing nuclear negotiations for a later stage. This development comes amid stalled diplomatic efforts and internal divisions within Iranian leadership over potential nuclear concessions. The proposed deal seeks to circumvent these issues in pursuit of a quicker resolution.

Proposal details Proposal communicated through Pakistani mediators The Iranian proposal, communicated through Pakistani mediators, aims to resolve the Strait of Hormuz crisis and lift the US blockade before starting nuclear negotiations. The Lebanese pan-Arabist satellite news television channel Al Mayadeen reported that Iran has informed mediators of a proposed three-phase framework for negotiations, saying talks could resume if the United States agrees to the plan. The proposal outlines an initial phase aimed at halting US-Israeli aggression and ensuring that fighting against Iran and Lebanon does not resume.

Stages 1st 2 phases must be agreed upon for 3rd phase During this stage, Iran would not discuss any other concerns, the report said. If agreement is obtained in the first phase, discussions will shift to a second stage focused on Strait of Hormuz management. The plan apparently calls for coordination with Oman to build a new legal framework for the waterway. The third phase would address Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran would only be willing to discuss if the first two phases were agreed upon.

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Meeting planned Trump to convene Situation Room meeting US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a Situation Room meeting on Monday with his top national security and foreign policy team. The meeting will focus on the stalemate in negotiations with Iran and potential next steps. Trump has indicated he wants to continue the naval blockade affecting Iran's oil exports, hoping it will pressure Tehran in the coming weeks.

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