Future management

Trump signed MoU granting Iran control over the Strait

Despite US President Donald Trump's assertion that transit through the Strait would remain unconditional, an MoU signed by him and Iranian President Masoud Pezhkhian allows Iran to govern the Strait. The MoU states, "Iran will make arrangements" for the safe passage of commercial ships and Oman will "define the future administration and maritime services in...Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states."