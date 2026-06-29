Iran, Oman hold 1st meeting on Strait of Hormuz management
What's the story
Iran and Oman convened the inaugural meeting of a joint committee on the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The meeting was held in Muscat, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi attending along with Oman's Ambassador-at-Large Abdulaziz Al-Hinai. "While reviewing current issues related to the strait, we exchanged views on the future management of the strait," Gharibabadi said in a statement on social media platform X.
Tensions escalate
Meeting follows US-Iran ceasefire agreement
The meeting comes after a series of tit-for-tat attacks between the United States and Iran this weekend. The conflict started when Iran targeted a ship for passing through the Strait on an unauthorized route along Oman's coast. In retaliation, the US struck Iranian sites, leading to further escalations. On Monday, both sides agreed to cease hostilities and meet in Doha for further talks.
Future management
Trump signed MoU granting Iran control over the Strait
Despite US President Donald Trump's assertion that transit through the Strait would remain unconditional, an MoU signed by him and Iranian President Masoud Pezhkhian allows Iran to govern the Strait. The MoU states, "Iran will make arrangements" for the safe passage of commercial ships and Oman will "define the future administration and maritime services in...Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states."
Customs collaboration
Iran proposes joint customs committee to implement MoU
Last week, Iranian Deputy Economy Minister Foroud Asgari proposed a joint customs committee to implement the US-Iran MoU during his meeting with Omani customs chief Said bin Khamis al-Ghaithi. The proposal to conduct study visits to customs offices and ports of destination and origin and hold periodic meetings between the customs administrations of the two countries was among the topics reviewed in this meeting.