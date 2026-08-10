Iran, Oman nearing deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report
What's the story
Iran is close to finalizing a temporary agreement with Oman to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing a US official. The deal, which would allow ships to enter near Iran and exit near Oman without paying fees or tolls, is subject to certain conditions being met by the United States. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi said negotiations are in their "final stages," but reopening the strait hinges on US compliance with specific demands.
Compliance conditions
Iran's demands from US
Iran's Supreme National Security Council has laid out several demands for the US, saying the strait will not reopen until the U.S. "corrects its behavior."
These include the demand that the US never threaten Iran again, a permanent end to hostilities with Iran and its allies, lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports, and withdrawing US military presence from the region.
The council also demands "completely compensate" for war damage, lifting sanctions, and "unconditionally" release frozen assets.
Unanswered demands
US yet to respond to Iran's demands
The United States has not publicly responded to these demands.
However, US President Donald Trump claimed the US is "only semi-negotiating" with Iran and allowing economic pressures to take effect.
The potential deal between Iran and Oman is backed by Gulf Cooperation Council members and is expected to be jointly announced by Iran, Oman, the US, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
Leadership change
New head of Iranian Supreme National Security Council appointed
Iran's state media reported that it has appointed Mohsen Rezaei as the new head of its Supreme National Security Council.
He replaces Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, who took over after Ali Larijani was killed in an Israeli strike in March.
The Iranian parliament's National Security Committee approved "general outlines" for managing the strait, but a lawmaker said vessels from "hostile countries" would be banned until compensation is paid.