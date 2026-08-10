Iran, Oman nearing deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Report

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has laid out several demands for the US, saying the strait will not reopen until the U.S. "corrects its behavior."

These include the demand that the US never threaten Iran again, a permanent end to hostilities with Iran and its allies, lifting the naval blockade of Iranian ports, and withdrawing US military presence from the region.

The council also demands "completely compensate" for war damage, lifting sanctions, and "unconditionally" release frozen assets.