'Fully prepared' to counter widened US economic sanctions: Iran 

Responding, Iran's economy minister, Ali Madanizadeh said Iran has a two-year plan in place

"The government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events," he told state television, adding that Tehran had been "waiting for these plans for a long time."

"We also have our own tools and know how to play the game," he said.

Madanizadeh emphasized that neither China nor Russia had accepted the US measures, predicting resistance from other nations.