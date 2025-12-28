LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Iran's President accuses US, Israel, Europe of waging 'full-fledged war'
Summarize
Iran's President accuses US, Israel, Europe of waging 'full-fledged war'
Pezeshkian's comments came ahead of US-Israel summit

Iran's President accuses US, Israel, Europe of waging 'full-fledged war'

By Snehil Singh
Dec 28, 2025
03:37 pm
What's the story

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States, Israel, and Europe of launching a "full-fledged war" against his country. The comments were made on Saturday, just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump. The meeting comes six months after both countries launched strikes on Iran and after France, Germany, and the United Kingdom reimposed UN sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program in September.

Military strength

Pezeshkian claims Iran's military is stronger now

Pezeshkian said that despite the difficulties, Iran's military is stronger now than when Israel and the US attacked. He warned that any future attacks would be met with a more decisive response. "If they want to attack, they will naturally face a more decisive response," he said. The president also compared this ongoing conflict to past wars, calling it "far more complex and difficult" than the 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

Airstrikes impact

US, Israel's June airstrikes on Iran

In June, the US and Israel engaged in a 12-day air war against Iran. The strikes killed nearly 1,100 Iranians, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, according to Iranian authorities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles that killed 28 people in Israel. Since taking office in January, President Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran from his first term. This includes sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's economy and oil revenues.

Diplomatic discussions

Netanyahu's visit to US focuses on Iran

Reports speculate that during his visit to the US this weekend, the Israeli PM will advocate for increased military actions against Iran. These would be centered on Tehran's missile program. The planned meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is expected to address the ongoing tensions with Iran as a key topic of discussion.