Iran's President accuses US, Israel, Europe of waging 'full-fledged war'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States , Israel , and Europe of launching a "full-fledged war" against his country. The comments were made on Saturday, just days before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump. The meeting comes six months after both countries launched strikes on Iran and after France , Germany, and the United Kingdom reimposed UN sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program in September.

Military strength Pezeshkian claims Iran's military is stronger now Pezeshkian said that despite the difficulties, Iran's military is stronger now than when Israel and the US attacked. He warned that any future attacks would be met with a more decisive response. "If they want to attack, they will naturally face a more decisive response," he said. The president also compared this ongoing conflict to past wars, calling it "far more complex and difficult" than the 1980-1988 war with Iraq.

Airstrikes impact US, Israel's June airstrikes on Iran In June, the US and Israel engaged in a 12-day air war against Iran. The strikes killed nearly 1,100 Iranians, including senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, according to Iranian authorities. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles that killed 28 people in Israel. Since taking office in January, President Trump has reinstated his "maximum pressure" policy against Iran from his first term. This includes sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's economy and oil revenues.