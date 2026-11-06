Iran sends new nuclear proposal to US with 7 conditions
What's the story
Iran has sent a new nuclear proposal to the United States through Qatar with seven conditions that it wants Washington to meet before any further discussions can take place. The information was confirmed by a senior Iranian official to Reuters who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official said the US is currently reviewing the proposal but did not disclose its details.
Negotiation terms
Iran's demands include lifting of US sanctions
Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said earlier on Thursday during a visit to Russia that Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or engage in negotiations until its seven demands are met by Washington.
These demands include lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and providing war reparations.
"On the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions....As long as they do not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations."
Stalemate persists
Qatar acting as mediator between 2 nations
Mediators have intensified efforts to end the war amid fears it could reignite after the US midterm elections.
The conflict started on February 28 when the US and Israel attacked Iran, which retaliated by striking Israel and Gulf countries with American military bases.
The fighting has also spread to Lebanon and Yemen, where Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia as they fight forces aligned with Yemen's internationally recognized government for control of the country.
Escalating tensions
Trump does not rule out resumption of military operations
President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of resuming military operations against Iran after the midterm elections.
He renewed his threats on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said he'd "rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I'll have to....You'll know soon enough."
He added that the military was building more weapons than it's ever built, saying the forces are "locked and loaded if we have to do the rest of the Iran thing."
Nuke
Iran can't do anything on nuclear program 'without our approval'
Asked by reporters about reports that Iranian negotiators are reviewing a new proposal for an agreement to curb its nuclear program, Trump said Iran cannot do anything pertaining to its nuclear program without "approval" from Washington.
"They're not doing anything without our approval... It doesn't make a difference what they're looking at. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.