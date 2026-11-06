Iran sends new nuclear proposal to US with 7 conditions

Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said earlier on ​Thursday during a visit to Russia that Tehran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz or engage in negotiations until its seven demands are met by Washington.

These demands include lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and providing war reparations.

"On the issue of diplomacy, ​we have announced seven conditions....As long as they ‌do ⁠not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations."