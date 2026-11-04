How world leaders are reacting to Trump's midterms disaster 

The Iranian Embassy in India also took a jibe at Trump over the election results.

It posted an AI video on X, showing Trump being thrown into a dustbin marked "Hazardous Waste."

The post was captioned, "The US midterm elections," seemingly mocking Trump's defeat.

Trump himself conceded that his party's losses could be linked to the war with Iran. However, he refused to accept personal responsibility for the defeat, claiming a different outcome if he had been on the ballot.