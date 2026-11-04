How world leaders are reacting to Trump's midterms disaster
What's the story
Iran has reacted to the results of the United States midterm elections, where Democrats are projected as clear winners in the race to control both houses of Congress. Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, interpreted this as a clear rejection of Donald Trump's foreign policy, particularly his approach toward the Middle East. "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X.
Global reactions
Trump admits losses may be linked to Iran war
The Iranian Embassy in India also took a jibe at Trump over the election results.
It posted an AI video on X, showing Trump being thrown into a dustbin marked "Hazardous Waste."
The post was captioned, "The US midterm elections," seemingly mocking Trump's defeat.
Trump himself conceded that his party's losses could be linked to the war with Iran. However, he refused to accept personal responsibility for the defeat, claiming a different outcome if he had been on the ballot.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
The U.S. midterm elections 😄 pic.twitter.com/KDm874Cb1f— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 4, 2026
France
French finance minister's reaction
In Europe, French finance minister Roland Lescure noted that Trump would remain in charge of foreign policy issues, adding that the president is notoriously unpredictable.
"Either he decides to rise above the fray—acknowledging that changes are necessary, particularly regarding gasoline prices—and, I might add, he tones down his international involvement; or he does not," Lescure told French TV channel BFM.
"Frankly, this is something we will need to keep an eye on in the coming days," he added.
Italy
'Meloni, you're next!'
Ilaria Salis, a left-wing Italian MEP, called the result a "crushing defeat for Donald Trump, the ally-master of the pseudo-patriots in Italy and Europe."
She said their conservative PM Giorgia Meloni would be next.
"It was a victory made possible also by the growing strength of the socialist component within the American Democratic Party," adding, "[Giorgia] Meloni, you're next!"
Diplomatic relations
China, UK react to US midterm results
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said the midterm results were an "US internal affair" but expressed willingness to work with Washington.
The British government also reaffirmed its strong relationship with Trump's administration.
Health Minister James Frith called it "an enormous night for American democracy and for the Democrats."
"The change of emphasis of power in the States is frequent. But the mainstay of the relationship with the UK Government, as its closest ally, is unwavering and unchanging."