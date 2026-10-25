Iran refuses talks with US unless 7 conditions met
World
Iran says it won't sit down with the US unless seven specific conditions are met.
Iran has announced its seven conditions, and the spokesman for the speaker of Iran's parliament called talks "serve no purpose" without these conditions and criticized President Trump's threats as intimidation.
Tensions are high, with both sides trading words over Iran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran criticizes US military Gulf moves
Iran isn't happy about US military moves in the Persian Gulf or Washington seeking "to deprive Iran of its nuclear capacity and control over the Strait of Hormuz to ease pressure on itself."
For now, it's a waiting game to see if either side will budge.