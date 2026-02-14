Iran regime change is 'best thing that could happen': Trump

United States President Donald Trump has said that regime change in Iran is "the best thing that could happen." He made the statement while speaking to reporters at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Trump said he wanted Iran to fully abandon its enrichment program, which Tehran insists is for peaceful purposes.

Protest response Trump criticizes Iran for 'talking' for 47 years Trump criticized Iran, saying, "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives." He didn't elaborate on how he envisioned regime change in Iran. In January, Trump had spoken out in support of anti-regime protesters in Iran. The US has sent two aircraft carriers to the Middle East as part of its strategy to pressure Iran into a nuclear deal.

Military presence Two US aircraft carriers sent to Middle East The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship, is on its way to join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East. The Pentagon had sent the Abraham Lincoln to the region in January after Trump threatened military action against Iran. These developments come amid ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran over nuclear negotiations and regional security issues.

Advertisement