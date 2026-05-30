Iran rejects Trump's 'victory' claim, says nuclear material not up

Iran has rejected United States President Donald Trump 's claims about a potential peace deal. Trump had claimed that a draft agreement would see the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without any fees and the dismantling of Iran's nuclear materials. However, Iranian media called his statements "a mix of truth and lies." The Fars News Agency, affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted Tehran officials as saying that Trump's comments were "an attempt to portray a fabricated victory."

Negotiation terms Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz under own arrangements The Fars News Agency reported that the proposed agreement is in its final stages in Iran. However, no final decision has been made yet. The report also said that Iran would only agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under its own arrangements after the blockade is lifted. These arrangements could include monitoring, inspections, maritime services, and security measures.

Nuclear issue Release of $12bn in frozen Iranian assets key issue The Iranian media also rejected Trump's claim of dismantling or destroying its nuclear material. It said no such provision exists in the memorandum under discussion. The report emphasized that the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets is a key issue in the discussions. Iran would only move to the next phase of negotiations after these funds are released, it said.

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