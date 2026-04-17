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Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels
The announcement was made on social media

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels

By Snehil Singh
Apr 17, 2026
06:51 pm
What's the story

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" for commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire. The announcement was made in a post on the social media platform X. Araghchi said the passage is now open for all commercial vessels in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and on routes coordinated by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.

Twitter Post

Iran's Foreign Minister announces reopening of Hormuz

Confirmation

Trump confirms Iran's announcement

United States President Donald Trump has also confirmed Iran's announcement. He took to social media to say, "Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" This comes after Trump had announced a 10-day ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday.

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