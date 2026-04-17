Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels
What's the story
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" for commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire. The announcement was made in a post on the social media platform X. Araghchi said the passage is now open for all commercial vessels in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and on routes coordinated by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.
Twitter Post
Iran's Foreign Minister announces reopening of Hormuz
In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026
Confirmation
Trump confirms Iran's announcement
United States President Donald Trump has also confirmed Iran's announcement. He took to social media to say, "Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!" This comes after Trump had announced a 10-day ceasefire deal between Lebanon and Israel on Thursday.