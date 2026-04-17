The announcement was made on social media

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open for all commercial vessels

By Snehil Singh 06:51 pm Apr 17, 202606:51 pm

What's the story

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be "completely open" for commercial vessels during the ongoing ceasefire. The announcement was made in a post on the social media platform X. Araghchi said the passage is now open for all commercial vessels in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon and on routes coordinated by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization.