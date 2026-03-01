Iran retaliates with fresh strikes on Israel, US bases
What's the story
Iran has launched a new wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel and military bases belonging to the United States in the Middle East. The attacks come hours after Iran vowed revenge following the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted American vessels and military installations in Kuwait and Dubai as part of "Operation True Promise."
Attack details
US base in Kuwait targeted
The IRGC claimed that a ship carrying ammunition for American vessels was "completely disabled with damage and explosions" at Jebel Ali anchorage. "The American naval base in the Abdullah Mubarak area of Kuwait was hit by 4 ballistic missiles and 12 drones, and all the infrastructure was destroyed, and a large number of American forces were killed and injured," it added.
Retaliation vow
UN warns of grave consequences for global security
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who had led Iran since 1989, was killed in strikes carried out by Israel and the US. The IRGC has vowed to retaliate against those responsible for the attack, promising a "ferocious offensive operation" against the US and Israel. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate end to hostilities, warning of "grave consequences" for global security.
Escalating conflict
US and Israel launch coordinated airstrikes on Iran
The US and Israel had launched coordinated airstrikes on Iran, named "Operation Epic Fury" and "Operation Lion's Roar," targeting major cities, including Tehran. In response, a US base in Bahrain was hit by missiles, with Bahraini authorities confirming the strike near the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters. Emergency sirens were sounded across Manama, and smoke was seen rising over parts of the city.
Claim of responsibility
Iraq, UAE close airspace amid tensions
The IRGC claimed responsibility for various retaliatory actions, saying it was a response to US and Israeli actions. The group had also launched drones and missiles at Israel, issuing a nationwide alert in the country. In response to these developments, Iraq and the UAE closed their airspace while warning sirens were heard in Jordan.