Plainclothes Iranian security agents have rounded up thousands of individuals in a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation to discourage future protests, sources told Reuters. The unrest started last month over economic issues and quickly turned into a major threat to Iran 's Shi'ite theocracy. Rights groups claim the authorities have killed thousands, with HRANA reporting 6,373 deaths and the Iran Human Rights group suggesting the toll could exceed 25,000.

Detention conditions Detainees held in secret lockups, face torture Days after the turmoil began, security personnel in plainclothes initiated a sweeping arrest campaign. This was coupled with a heightened street presence, particularly at checkpoints, five activists from inside Iran told Reuters. Activists say the detainees are being held in secret lockups and face threats of torture and unfair trials. "No one knows where they are being taken or where they are being held," one of the activists said.

Legal support People being arrested for previous protest Another activist said security forces are detaining not only those accused of involvement in the recent unrest but also those arrested during previous protests "even if they had not participated this time, plus members of their families." Additionally, judicial officials have warned that those who commit sabotage, burn public property, or engage in armed clashes with security forces could face death sentences.

Family impact Families of detainees face threats, intimidation Families of those detained say they face threats and intimidation from security forces. One resident said their home was stormed by plainclothes officers who confiscated laptops and mobile phones. "They warned us that if we make this public, they will arrest all of us," they said. Last week, Amnesty International reported that "sweeping arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, bans on gatherings and attacks to silence families of victims mark the suffocating militarization imposed in Iran...in the aftermath of protest massacres."

