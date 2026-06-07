No meeting between Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei: Iranian official

Negotiation deadlock

US must release Iran's frozen assets: Rezaei

Rezaei also accused Trump of not doing enough to gain Iran's trust, resulting in stalled negotiations. He said the US must release Iran's frozen assets worth $24 billion and lift the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture. "This is a sign of trust-building," Rezaei said, adding that if Trump wants an agreement with Iran, this amount is a test of trust.