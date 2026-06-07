No meeting between Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei: Iranian official
What's the story
Mohsen Rezaei, a close aide to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has ruled out a meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Iranian leader. Rezaei told CNN that such a meeting is impossible and blamed Trump for stalling negotiations. The announcement comes after Trump's recent comments expressing that he would be "honoured" and "respectful" to meet the Iranian leader under certain conditions.
Negotiation deadlock
US must release Iran's frozen assets: Rezaei
Rezaei also accused Trump of not doing enough to gain Iran's trust, resulting in stalled negotiations. He said the US must release Iran's frozen assets worth $24 billion and lift the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz as a goodwill gesture. "This is a sign of trust-building," Rezaei said, adding that if Trump wants an agreement with Iran, this amount is a test of trust.
Escalation warning
Rezaei warns of potential escalation in conflict
Rezaei warned that if no agreement is reached, Iran could escalate the conflict into the Indian Ocean and target US bases. He stressed that Trump should prioritize American interests and make decisions independently of Israel. "Trump must put aside his personal interests and think about the interests of the American people," he said, suggesting this could resolve many future issues.