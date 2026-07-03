Mojtaba Khamenei will not attend the funeral due to security concerns

Iran to hold 6-day funeral for ex-Supreme Leader Khamenei

By Snehil Singh 08:28 am Jul 03, 202608:28 am

What's the story

Iran is set to hold a six-day funeral for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will commence on July 4 in Tehran and conclude with his burial in Mashhad on July 9. The funeral will also include rituals in the holy city of Qom on July 7. Iranian authorities expect thousands of mourners to participate, making it one of the world's most closely watched events.