Iran to hold 6-day funeral for ex-Supreme Leader Khamenei
What's the story
Iran is set to hold a six-day funeral for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The ceremonies will commence on July 4 in Tehran and conclude with his burial in Mashhad on July 9. The funeral will also include rituals in the holy city of Qom on July 7. Iranian authorities expect thousands of mourners to participate, making it one of the world's most closely watched events.
Security concerns
New Supreme Leader Mojtaba to skip father's funeral
Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader and son of Ali Khamenei, will not attend the funeral due to security concerns. Ayatollah Hakim Elahi, Mojtaba's representative in India, cited Israeli threats and surveillance risks as reasons for this decision. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi also issued a warning to Washington after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly said that Mojtaba was "marked for death."
Ongoing negotiations
US-Iran diplomatic talks in Doha making 'positive progress'
Despite the tensions, diplomatic efforts are underway in Doha. Qatar and Pakistan held separate meetings with US and Iranian negotiators on July 1, reporting "positive progress" on issues related to a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The next meeting will be scheduled after the funeral processions of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Indian representation
India to send representatives for Khamenei's funeral
Reportedly, Bihar Governor General Syed Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pavitra Margarita will represent India at Ali Khamenei's funeral in Iran. Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid will also attend on behalf of the Congress party. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also received an invitation to attend the state funeral. Mohseen Qummi, Director of International Relations at the office of Iran's Supreme Leader, had extended the invitation.