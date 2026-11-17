Iran planning 'dirty bomb' attack on Trump officials: US intelligence
What's the story
United States intelligence agencies have reportedly received information that Iran is planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington, DC. The target would be senior Trump administration officials. According to CNN, which cited seven US officials, the intelligence indicates Iranian planning but does not provide evidence of an imminent attack.
Contingency planning
US officials start contingency planning
The intelligence reportedly outlines specific locations and potential targets, prompting senior US officials to start contingency planning over the past week.
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said they are "monitoring any and all potential threats," but added there are no credible threats at this time.
Multiple meetings have been held recently to discuss possible responses if Iran were to carry out an unconventional attack in the United States.
Weapon of terror
What is a dirty bomb?
A dirty bomb is a conventional explosive device designed to spread radioactive material over an area.
Unlike nuclear weapons, they don't produce nuclear explosions but can contaminate areas and create public health concerns.
American officials believe that acquiring radioactive material would be one of the main challenges in assembling such a device.
The intelligence has also raised questions about the US's ability to detect potential plots before they are carried out.
Denial issued
Iranian mission to the United Nations denies allegations
The Iranian Mission to the United Nations has strongly denied allegations of using chemical weapons.
The spokesperson said Iran "considers the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances to be wholly illegitimate and categorically rejects and unequivocally refutes the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard."
However, this statement did not directly address reports about a potential dirty bomb plot.
Security concerns
Iran could use chemical weapons against US troops
Apart from the threat to Washington, US intelligence agencies are also monitoring information that Iran could use chemical weapons against American troops in the Middle East.
Concerns have been raised over whether these troops have enough protective equipment and training to respond to such an attack.
The intelligence has prompted a separate contingency planning exercise to ensure American diplomatic and intelligence personnel have the necessary protective measures in place.