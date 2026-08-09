Iran won't impose tolls on ships passing through Hormuz: Vance
What's the story
Iran has assured the United States that it will not impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route. United States Vice President JD Vance made this claim during an interview with Fox News. "You see, some people within the Iranian system, of course, talk about tolling. The Iranians have told us they have no plans to toll the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
Energy goals
Gulf nations support resuming normal shipping and energy trade
The US is keen on restoring oil and gas exports from the Gulf to pre-conflict levels. Vance said Iranian officials have assured them of this intention.
Gulf nations are also in favor of resuming normal shipping and energy trade, he added.
However, he emphasized that the US will judge Iran by its actions, not words.
Ongoing disputes
Tensions over Strait of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz has been a flashpoint in US-Iran tensions recently, with reports that Iran was considering charging ships for using the passage.
Earlier reports had suggested fees between 5% and 7% of cargo value.
Vance acknowledged some within Iran had discussed tolls but said US officials received assurances from Tehran that no such plans are currently under consideration.
Safety concerns
Safe navigation for commercial vessels
Beyond tolls, talks have shifted to ensuring safe navigation for commercial vessels through the strait.
Vance said Iran and Gulf countries are discussing ways to secure shipping lanes after mines were reportedly laid during the conflict.
Current discussions focus on establishing safe transit routes and demining operations. The US also seeks guarantees that Iran won't target commercial vessels in the region.
Diplomatic progress
Full reopening linked to political and security demands
While diplomatic engagement is advancing, Iranian officials have signaled that full reopening of the strait is linked to broader political and security demands.
Oman has confirmed constructive discussions with Tehran on maritime arrangements, but no timeline for a final agreement has been announced.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations are in their final stages but warned that restoring full access depends on additional conditions being met.
Ongoing negotiations
Agreement with Iran may be on the horizon
US President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible agreement with Iran soon. However, Vance said progress has been made, but significant issues remain unresolved.
"The question is whether Iran's system can deliver what is necessary for us to feel that our objectives have been met," he said.
The Strait of Hormuz is crucial as it carries about one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas trade.