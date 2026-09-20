Iran conveys conditions to US for resuming negotiations

"Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade," Rezaei stated.

He emphasized that Trump's threats would not yield any results.

Iran is also preparing for the possibility of another US strike, with Rezaei saying this scenario is "very much on the cards."

The country has changed its military strategy to focus on US naval assets in the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Sea.