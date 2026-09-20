Iran conveys conditions to US for resuming negotiations
What's the story
Iran has laid out seven conditions to the United States for resuming negotiations, according to Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Rezaei said Qatar had communicated Tehran's demands to Washington, and they are now waiting for a response from US President Donald Trump. He warned that if Washington doesn't accept these conditions, Tehran is ready for a "decisive war."
Conflict escalation
Preparing for 'decisive war' if US doesn't accept conditions
"Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade," Rezaei stated.
He emphasized that Trump's threats would not yield any results.
Iran is also preparing for the possibility of another US strike, with Rezaei saying this scenario is "very much on the cards."
The country has changed its military strategy to focus on US naval assets in the Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Sea.
Military readiness
Iran tested multi-warhead anti-ship missile near US vessel
Rezaei claimed that Iran had recently tested a multi-warhead anti-ship missile near a US vessel or aircraft carrier.
He warned that any future Iranian response could target not just US bases but also American commercial interests in the region.
Despite its military preparedness, Tehran is pursuing diplomacy to end the conflict "as soon as possible," he stated.
Nuclear negotiations
Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty withdrawal possible under certain circumstances: Rezaei
On the nuclear front, Rezaei said Tehran hasn't decided to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
However, he warned that further sanctions or a referral of its nuclear file to the UN Security Council could push Iran toward such a decision.
He also said Iran continues to respect a religious decree against nuclear weapons, but future developments could change this position.
Diplomatic efforts
Rezaei rejects idea of closing Bab al-Mandeb Strait
Rezaei also rejected the idea that Iran would close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, calling it a "Yemeni matter."
On the Strait of Hormuz, he said an agreement with Oman was ready but could require regional endorsement.
These comments come as Qatar and Pakistan continue mediation efforts to reopen diplomatic channels between Tehran and Washington after a previous memorandum of understanding expired last month.