Iran's IRGC pens 25-page open letter to US midterm voters
What's the story
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has penned a 25-page open letter to American midterm voters, urging them to reject President Donald Trump's policies. The letter was published on Tuesday and calls for an end to US support for Israel and foreign wars. It also proposes a possibility of peaceful coexistence between Iran and the United States if there is a change in American policy.
Accusations
IRGC accuses Trump of misrepresenting Iran's nuclear program
The IRGC accused Trump of misrepresenting the nature of Iran's nuclear program, which Israel sees as an existential threat.
The letter also claims that Tehran's blockade on Gulf oil shipments has been downplayed by the US administration.
Hossein Mohebbi, an IRGC spokesperson, admitted he didn't expect this letter to change Washington's course but hoped it would resonate with ordinary Americans.
"The American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently."
Leadership critique
Mohebbi slams Trump as an 'inveterate liar'
Mohebbi slammed Trump as an "inveterate liar" and "insanely avaricious man," questioning his suitability to lead.
He said, "The enemy (US) knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons," Mohebbi said.
"America's national security and the lives of its service members are entrusted to someone who is not only an inveterate liar but is also an insanely avaricious man whose only motivation in life is the accumulation of greater wealth," he said of Trump.
Protest call
Questions raised on Hormuz
He also challenged US assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over Hormuz.
"The fact that Americans might manage, at great expense...to sneak a small vessel through the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait is open," Mohebbi said.
Speaking to AP later, Mohebbi urged Americans to take to the streets and protest Trump's policies to denounce what he called the US government's warmongering.
Iran
Expects deal after midterm elections: Trump
He accused the US of using Iran's nuclear program as a pretext to "plunder Iran's wealth" and transform the country "back into a colony."
Trump, speaking on the Iran war at the UN General Assembly last week, said he could "annihilate" the Islamic Republic if he chose.
At the same time, he said he expects a deal after the midterm elections.
"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to."