Iran's IRGC pens 25-page open letter to US midterm voters

The IRGC accused Trump of misrepresenting the nature of Iran's nuclear program, which Israel sees as an existential threat.

The letter also claims that Tehran's blockade on Gulf oil shipments has been downplayed by the US administration.

Hossein Mohebbi, an IRGC spokesperson, admitted he didn't expect this letter to change Washington's course but hoped it would resonate with ordinary Americans.

"The American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently."