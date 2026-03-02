Iran's Larijani slams Trump's 'delusions', rules out any US negotiations

Iran 's top national security official, Ali Larijani, has ruled out any possibility of negotiations with the United States . "We will not negotiate with the United States," Larijani wrote on X. The decision comes amid rising tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel across the Middle East. Larijani accused US President Donald Trump of exacerbating regional instability through "delusional actions" and transforming his slogan from "America First" to "Israel First."

Diplomacy denial Larijani denies US nuclear talks claims Larijani also denied reports that Tehran had sought to revive nuclear talks through intermediaries after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His statement followed theWall Street Journal report that Larijani had tried to reopen negotiations via Omani mediators. Iranian officials quickly denied the claim, indicating a tougher stance as hostilities escalate. In another post, Larijani wrote that Trump has "plunged the region into chaos with his 'false hopes' and is now worried about further casualties of American troops."

Twitter Post Ali Larijani's post on X ترامپ با "آرزوهای واهی" منطقه را به آشوب کشاند و حالا نگران تلفات بیشتر نیروهای امریکایی است.

وی با عملکرد متوهمانه، شعار خودساخته "اول امریکا" را به "اول اسرائیل" تبدیل کرد و سربازان امریکایی را فدای قدرت طلبی اسرائیل نمود... ۱/۲ — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 2, 2026

Escalating conflict Military exchanges spread beyond Iran and Israel The diplomatic rift comes as military exchanges spread beyond Iran and Israel into neighboring countries. Israeli forces launched attacks on Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for rocket fire into northern Israel. Israeli authorities issued displacement orders affecting 53 Lebanese towns and villages, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee overnight.

Retaliatory strikes Iranian forces retaliate against US military bases Iranian forces have also launched retaliatory strikes in Bahrain and near a US military base outside Baghdad. Iranian state media reported over 200 deaths inside Iran since the escalation began. The United States confirmed three American service members were killed and five others seriously wounded. Trump warned that more American casualties were possible and suggested the conflict could last up to four weeks.

Market response Crisis rattles global financial markets The crisis has also triggered a volatile reaction in financial markets. Oil prices surged on fears of supply disruption, with US crude and global benchmark Brent rising over 8% before retreating from peak gains. Safe-haven assets rallied as gold prices climbed while US futures and Asian equity markets broadly declined amid reassessment of geopolitical risk.