US-Israel strike Iran's Natanz nuclear facility amid ongoing conflict

The United States and Israel have reportedly launched an attack on Iran 's Natanz uranium-enrichment facility. The attack was confirmed by Iran's Tasnim news agency, which said there were no radioactive leaks and residents near the site were not at risk. This strike comes as part of the ongoing conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on February 28, disrupting the Gulf region and global energy supplies for over three weeks.

Escalating tensions Iran's retaliatory strikes escalate The conflict has seen a sharp escalation of retaliatory strikes from Iran. This comes after Israel targeted the South Pars gas field in Iran, triggering high-impact retaliations, including an attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG plant. The Natanz facility is significant as it was previously targeted by the US in June last year and houses thousands of centrifuges for uranium enrichment.

Military strategy US military's plans for incursions into Iran The US military has previously prepared detailed plans for incursions into Iran, including "Project Honey Badger," which envisioned airlifting special operations troops into the country. President Donald Trump's administration has long planned to trace Iran's near-bomb-grade uranium using excavation equipment. Before the June conflict, Iran was heavily inspected by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), with monitors visiting declared facilities daily.

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