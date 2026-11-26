Iran rapidly building underground facility near 2 nuclear sites: Report
What's the story
New satellite images have revealed the rapid construction of an underground facility in Iran's Behjatabad. The site, located about 62 kilometers between the Isfahan nuclear site and the Pickaxe mountain near the Natanz nuclear site, is built into a mountain. The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) noted that this facility is being constructed at an unusually fast pace compared to other similar sites across the country.
Use
The facility's purpose is still unknown
The facility's purpose is still unknown, but its security measures and construction pace suggest it could be used for military purposes.
These may include missile-related activities or other major weapons systems.
The institute also mentioned that a nuclear purpose cannot be ruled out given Iran's history with such constructions.
When completed, this site will likely cover 12,000 acres.
Construction timeline
Construction began in December 2025
According to Sentinel-2 satellite images, construction at the Behjatabad site began between December 7 and 12, 2025, when land clearing began in what would become the facility's administrative and entrance area.
Further construction activities were observed in January 2026, with excavation signs visible by April. By June, construction had expanded to other parts of the underground complex.
The latest image, taken on November 24, shows substantial progress across the complex.
Ongoing development
Isfahan complex was repeatedly hit
The Isfahan complex, one of Iran's most sensitive and most protected nuclear sites, was repeatedly hit during the 12-day conflict in June 2025.
Satellite photography later revealed that Iran had made substantial efforts to conceal and protect its underground infrastructure.
Pickaxe Mountain has not been bombed but the Trump administration has repeatedly threatened to do so.
The concern is that Pickaxe Mountain could shelter centrifuges capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels.