Iran releases nuclear attack safety instructions amid US threat
What's the story
Iran has released a rare public advisory detailing how to survive a nuclear explosion. The eight-minute video, published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), gives instructions on seeking shelter, avoiding radioactive contamination, and protecting oneself from fallout. Citizens are advised to seek basements or central rooms in buildings away from windows and to turn off air conditioning systems that draw outside air into buildings.
Context
Advisory comes amid US threat to hit Iran's nuclear sites
The advisory comes amid fears of a possible American strike on Iran's nuclear facilities in Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz. On October 16, US President Donald Trump hinted at targeting the mountain. While he ruled out nuclear weapons, he did not deny US media reports that his administration was considering deploying the US's most lethal non-nuclear munition, nicknamed the "mother of all bombs" in the near future.
Safety measures
Video advises citizens to remain sheltered
The video advises citizens to remain sheltered for at least 24 hours after a potential attack, use packaged food and bottled water, and avoid vehicles as shelters.
"A basement or a room in the central part of a building, away from windows, can be a suitable shelter if it can be accessed safely," Ebrahim Adelzadeh, deputy director of education and research at the Isfahan Red Crescent Society, told IRNA.
Twitter Post
Video shared by Iranian television
🚨التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي ووكالات الأخبار الإيرانية تنشر فيديو تحذير للمواطنين إذا وقعت ضربة نووية وعدة تعليمات للتعامل مع الانفجار النووي:-— أكسيوس (@Axios_ar) November 3, 2026
🔴 لا تنظروا إلى الضوء شديد الانفجار.
🔴 إن كنتم في الخارج ولم تتمكنوا فوراً من دخول مبنى، احتموا خلف حاجز، واستلقوا على الأرض، وغطوا… pic.twitter.com/PHAhA06aGX
Health precautions
Medicines for radiation emergencies discussed in advisory
If caught outdoors, people should lie close to the ground and take cover behind barriers until it's safe to enter a building.
The video also discusses medicines used in radiation emergencies.
Abbas Abedi, a spokesperson for Isfahan's pre-hospital emergency services, cautioned against taking iodine tablets without consultation.
The advisory also mentions Prussian Blue for internal contamination with radioactive caesium-137.
Electromagnetic pulses could disrupt electronic equipment and communication systems, so battery-powered radios are recommended for official updates.
Contextual significance
Advisory part of Iran's Passive Defence Week
Iran has linked the exercise to its Passive Defense Week but its timing has raised questions.
The detailed instructions mark a departure from previous public messaging during the June 2025 Israel-US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, when officials reassured people that radiation had not spread beyond targeted sites.
This year, however, the focus is on preparing citizens for possible radioactive fallout and prolonged sheltering after a nuclear explosion.