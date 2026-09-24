'We only defended ourselves': Iran hits out at 'bully' Trump 

Pezeshkian's speech came after a surprise meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the assembly the same day Trump threatened to "annihliate" Iran.

The meeting was seen as constructive but did not prevent the US delegation from leaving as Pezeshkian began his address.

He did not elaborate on these talks but focused on garnering support for proposals Tehran has drawn up for the future of the Strait of Hormuz.