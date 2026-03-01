Iran's retaliatory attack kills 3 US troops, wounds 5

The Pentagon has confirmed the deaths of three United States service members and serious injuries to five others during military operations against Iran . These are the first reported American casualties since the US and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday. The strikes were aimed at Iran's leadership and military infrastructure, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei .

Retaliatory strikes Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks on US bases In response to the airstrikes, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. The violence has spread to several regions, including a major strike by Israeli forces on Tehran and clashes at a US consulate in Pakistan that left at least nine dead. President Donald Trump framed the operation as an opportunity for political change in Iran, urging its citizens to "take over."

Pre-strike talks Airstrikes come after recent US-Iran negotiations The airstrikes come after recent US-Iran negotiations where the Trump administration urged Tehran to curb its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iran has formed a council to govern until a new supreme leader is appointed. A diplomat informed the United Nations Security Council that hundreds of civilians had been killed or injured in the conflict.

Advertisement