Iran's retaliatory attack kills 3 US troops, wounds 5
What's the story
The Pentagon has confirmed the deaths of three United States service members and serious injuries to five others during military operations against Iran. These are the first reported American casualties since the US and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes on Saturday. The strikes were aimed at Iran's leadership and military infrastructure, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Retaliatory strikes
Iran retaliates with missile and drone attacks on US bases
In response to the airstrikes, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on US military bases in the Gulf. The violence has spread to several regions, including a major strike by Israeli forces on Tehran and clashes at a US consulate in Pakistan that left at least nine dead. President Donald Trump framed the operation as an opportunity for political change in Iran, urging its citizens to "take over."
Pre-strike talks
Airstrikes come after recent US-Iran negotiations
The airstrikes come after recent US-Iran negotiations where the Trump administration urged Tehran to curb its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iran has formed a council to govern until a new supreme leader is appointed. A diplomat informed the United Nations Security Council that hundreds of civilians had been killed or injured in the conflict.
Strike targets
Strikes targeted Revolutionary Guard command facilities, military airfields
The strikes targeted Revolutionary Guard command facilities, air defense systems, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields. The first attacks were near Khamenei's offices. Israel also claimed to have killed 40 senior Iranian military officials in the operation. This isn't the first US-Israeli military action against Iran; previous strikes during nuclear talks last year weakened Iran's air defense and nuclear program.