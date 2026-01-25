Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei 'in hiding' after Trump's threat: Report

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly retreated to a fortified underground shelter in Tehran amid fears of a possible United States airstrike, according to the UK-based news operator, Iran International. The reported development comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump 's announcement of the deployment of US naval warships to the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which includes three destroyers, is currently heading from the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf region near Iran.

Succession plan Khamenei's son takes charge amid escalating tensions Masoud Khamenei, the Supreme Leader's third son, has reportedly taken over the day-to-day management of his father's office. He is also the main communication channel with Iran's executive branches. Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander General Mohammad Pakpour has said that they are ready to execute orders from the Commander-in-Chief.

Military readiness Iran's Revolutionary Guard ready for orders "The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief," reported Nournews, a local news outlet. Trump had earlier warned that an "armada is heading" toward Iran. Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post cited a report by the Iranian Students News Agency stating that the Iranian national security parliamentary commission has also declared that any attack on Khamenei would be considered a declaration of jihad.

Diplomatic gratitude Iran's ambassador thanks India for UN support In the midst of these tensions, Iran's ambassador to India has thanked New Delhi for its vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Ambassador Mohammad Fathali expressed gratitude over India's opposition to what he called an "unjust and politically motivated resolution" against Iran. He called India's stance a "principled and firm" stand amid heightened global focus on Iran's handling of recent protests.

