Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei 'in hiding' after Trump's threat: Report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly retreated to a fortified underground shelter in Tehran amid fears of a possible United States airstrike, according to the UK-based news operator, Iran International. The reported development comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement of the deployment of US naval warships to the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which includes three destroyers, is currently heading from the Indian Ocean to the Persian Gulf region near Iran.
Succession plan
Khamenei's son takes charge amid escalating tensions
Masoud Khamenei, the Supreme Leader's third son, has reportedly taken over the day-to-day management of his father's office. He is also the main communication channel with Iran's executive branches. Iran's Revolutionary Guard commander General Mohammad Pakpour has said that they are ready to execute orders from the Commander-in-Chief.
Military readiness
Iran's Revolutionary Guard ready for orders
"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards and dear Iran stand more ready than ever, finger on the trigger, to execute the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief," reported Nournews, a local news outlet. Trump had earlier warned that an "armada is heading" toward Iran. Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post cited a report by the Iranian Students News Agency stating that the Iranian national security parliamentary commission has also declared that any attack on Khamenei would be considered a declaration of jihad.
Diplomatic gratitude
Iran's ambassador thanks India for UN support
In the midst of these tensions, Iran's ambassador to India has thanked New Delhi for its vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council. Ambassador Mohammad Fathali expressed gratitude over India's opposition to what he called an "unjust and politically motivated resolution" against Iran. He called India's stance a "principled and firm" stand amid heightened global focus on Iran's handling of recent protests.
Domestic unrest
Protests in Iran and internet shutdown
Protests have been raging across Iran since late December over economic hardship and the devaluation of the national currency, the rial. The authorities imposed a major internet shutdown during this period, which has since been partially lifted. Activists allege that thousands were killed in a crackdown by Iranian forces, with some saying the number exceeded 30,000. However, these figures have not been confirmed by Iranian authorities.