Iran sends millions to Hezbollah as it readies Israel clashes
Hezbollah, the Lebanese group, is getting ready for possible clashes with Israel and has received tens of millions of dollars from Iran to boost its military: think explosives and drones.
Iran has also sent about $200 million to help families in its Shi'ite heartlands who have been displaced by conflict.
Hezbollah rebuilds command, pivots to drones
After some tough losses to Israel since 2024, including losing ground in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah is restoring command-and-control structures that broke down in key battles and shifting tactics, putting more focus on drones and using resources wisely.
Meanwhile, US sanctions are making things harder for them financially, and Israel has set up remote surveillance systems along the border.
All this means the region remains tense, with Hezbollah on alert for what might come next.