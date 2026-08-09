Iran releases video of new Supreme Leader to quell rumors
What's the story
Iran has released an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader, to quell rumors about his health. The 12-second clip was published by the state-controlled Mehr news agency on Saturday. In the video, Mojtaba is seen in good health, seated on a carpet in a closed room and wearing a black turban and gray robe over white clothes.
Health speculation
Video released after Israeli media reports on his health
The video was released after Israeli media reports claimed that Mojtaba was in "extremely critical condition."
Channel 14 and The Jerusalem Post had reported concerns within Iran's leadership over his health.
The reports also suggested that Mojtaba was injured and possibly disfigured, reportedly suffering severe facial and leg injuries, in the February 28 US-Israeli airstrikes that killed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Communication challenges
Iranian president admits interaction with Mojtaba difficult
Since taking office on March 8, Mojtaba has not made any public appearances and only communicated through written statements.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian admitted that direct interaction with him is "very difficult."
He said he had productive meetings with Mojtaba but acknowledged that the current situation allows "some malicious people to describe him differently and to present a different image of him."
Speculation persists
Speculations about Mojtaba's whereabouts and health
International reports have repeatedly questioned Mojtaba's physical location and capacity.
In July, Saudi news outlet al-Hadath reported that he was "not in Iran."
US PresidentDonald Trump also claimed that Khamenei was "90% gone" after the military campaign.
Despite these speculations, Iranian state officials have downplayed his injuries as superficial and maintained he continues to provide strategic oversight for the country.