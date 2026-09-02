Iran retaliates after US strikes kill 5 at wedding party
What's the story
Iran has launched attacks on United States military bases in Iraq and Jordan after the latter resumed its strikes on Tehran on Tuesday night, killing five people, including a child, at a wedding party in the city of Kuhestak, Sirik, in southern Iran. According to state media, attacks were also reported in Kuwait and Bahrain. The Iranian Red Crescent confirmed the casualties and said over 50 others were injured due to shrapnel from the missile attack.
Death toll
Death toll 11
In an update on Wednesday, Iran said that US strikes on its territory have killed 11 people, state media reported, after a fresh attack in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
"The Deputy Governor of Khuzestan Province for Security and Law Enforcement Affairs said that last night's US missile attack on three locations in the province left seven people dead and eight injured," state-run IRNA reported.
Retaliation escalates
Iranian missiles fired at US marine base in Jordan
The US Central Command (Centcom) said its strikes on Iran were in response to "recent attempted attacks" by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The military said it had hit Iranian air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.
After the strikes, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebi warned in a post on X that Washington "will regret its new attacks," saying that "severe punishment awaits the aggressors."
Defense response
Missiles intercepted by Jordanian army
By early Wednesday, it had fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at a US Marine base in Jordan's Aqaba as retaliation.
The Jordanian Armed Forces intercepted 13 ballistic missiles fired by Iran, destroying 10 and letting three fall in remote areas. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries from this attack.
Separately, the Kuwaiti army also responded to Iranian missile attacks early Wednesday.
Explosions were also reported in Bahrain following the attacks by Iran, according to Iranian state media.
Escalating tensions
Trump warns Iran it will be hit harder
US President Donald Trump, when the strikes were announced on Tuesday afternoon, warned that if Iran retaliated, it would be hit again at "a much harder and higher level."
The strikes follow a weekend exchange of fire, the first since late July.
The US strikes targeted two rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait, which led Tehran to fire missiles at air bases in Jordan and a drone at the UAE.
Denial and agreements
US military denied reports of targeting civilians
The US military has denied the reports of targeting civilians, with US Navy Captain Tim Hawkins telling the BBC that the US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC.
In addition to Kuhestak, Tasnim news agency reported explosions in more coastal cities, including Konarak, Bandar Abbas, Jask, Asaluyeh and Ahvaz, as well as Qeshm Island.