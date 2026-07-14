Iran claims to have struck US airbase in Jordan
What's the story
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for launching ballistic missiles at a United States airbase in Jordan. The IRGC also urged Jordanians to take down American military installations in their country. "You know very well that not only do we not have any enmity with your country, but we also love you...who understand the pain and oppression of the Palestinian people more than any other nation," the IRGC said in a statement via Fars News.
Counteraction
US responds with airstrikes in Iran
Jordan's armed forces confirmed they intercepted and destroyed four missiles that entered its airspace from Iran.
Meanwhile, the United States Central Command carried out a series of strikes on Iran under President Donald Trump's orders.
This marked the third consecutive night of attacks against Iran as Trump reimposed a blockade on Iranian shipping and proposed charging a 20% fee for guarding the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic tension
Tehran reacts to Trump's proposal
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi responded to Trump's proposal, saying Tehran would remain the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz "forever."
He added, "20% is of course too much. We will be fair."
Before the conflict erupted in February, around one-fifth of global oil and gas traffic passed through Hormuz daily.
If a 20% fee were imposed by the US, it could yield approximately $240 million per day, news agency Reuters stated.
Maritime incident
Iranian missiles strike 2 oil tankers in UAE waters
The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense confirmed that Iranian cruise missiles hit two Emirati oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency also reported a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile northeast of Oman.
The IRGC claimed it disabled two supertankers for ignoring warnings and turning off navigation systems, accusing the US of inciting illegal routes.
Blockade enforcement
US Navy's blockade of Iranian coast begins Tuesday
The US Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center announced that a blockade on Iran would come into force on Tuesday, covering all vessel traffic along the Iranian coastline.
However, it clarified that neutral transit passage through the Strait to non-Iranian destinations wouldn't be affected by this measure.
Humanitarian shipments would also be allowed after inspection.