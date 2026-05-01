Iran's Khamenei issues defiant statement on Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a bold statement asserting Tehran 's control over the Strait of Hormuz . Khamenei said Iran would establish "new legal frameworks" for managing the narrow waterway. The strait is a vital waterway for global oil transit, with one-fifth of the world's oil passing through it. Khamenei has also vowed to protect Iran's nuclear and missile programs, calling them national assets. He also promised security and prosperity for the Gulf nations under this new management.

Global response US and Gulf nations condemn Iran's move In his first major public message since taking power, Khamenei declared that the United States has no place in the future of the Persian Gulf. The US and Gulf Arab nations have condemned Iran's move to control the strait. The US has imposed a counter-blockade to stop oil tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports, crippling Iran's oil industry. This has pushed global oil prices above $120 a barrel.

Military stance Military advisor to Khamenei makes bold claims Major General Mohsen Rezaee, a military advisor to Khamenei, has said that "The siege scenario will fail," and claimed that "Iran will never lose the Strait of Hormuz." He added that history would record how "the Iranian nation sank the superpower of America in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman." This statement comes amid ongoing tensions over control of this strategic waterway.

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Diplomatic efforts Iran proposes to put nuclear talks on hold Iran has suggested that talks on its nuclear program be put on hold while discussions continue over the Strait of Hormuz. The foreign ministry has also asked parliament to recognize that these plans with Oman don't need new legislation. It also wants to avoid using terms like "tolls," instead asserting pre-existing rights to charge for services rendered. This proposal is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts amid rising tensions in the region.

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