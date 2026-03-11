Iran threatens US tech firms operating in Middle East

Iran has issued a stark warning to major US tech companies, including Google , Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, NVIDIA, and Oracle Corporation. The warning comes amid the ongoing regional conflict and suggests that these companies' offices and infrastructure in the Middle East could be targeted. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim News Agency released a list of US tech company facilities it claims are connected to Israel for military use.

Target list Tasnim report lists targeted facilities The Tasnim report has described the facilities as "Iran's new targets," and claimed they include cloud-based infrastructure operated by Google, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, IBM, NVIDIA and Oracle Corporation. These facilities are said to be located in various Israeli cities and some Gulf countries. The report claims that these locations were identified because their technology was allegedly used for military purposes.

Broader threats Iran threatens to target economic centers, banks Along with the warning to tech companies, Iran has also threatened to target economic centers and banks linked to US and Israeli entities in the region. The threat came from a spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, an organization owned by the IRGC, after an alleged attack on one of its banks. The spokesperson said this gives Iran leeway to target these economic centers and banks.

Advertisement