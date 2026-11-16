Iranian embassy threatens US Navy officers on social media
What's the story
The Iranian embassy in South Africa has issued a threat to two United States Navy officers, who were on board the USS Spruance. The threat was posted on social media after the guided-missile destroyer returned to California from a record 357-day deployment. The deployment included combat operations against Iranian forces, raising fears in Washington of possible retaliation against American military personnel.
Targeted officials
'We will find you'
The Iranian embassy's post on X on November 13 named the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Leigh R. Tate, and executive officer, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey E. York, with the message: "We will find you."
The post came as the USS Spruance returned to Naval Base San Diego after what the US Navy called its longest destroyer deployment since World War II.
Twitter Post
Iranian Embassy in South Africa on officers of USS Spruance
We will find you. https://t.co/3HCMyymzaB— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) November 13, 2026
Security concerns
Tehran's public targeting of US military personnel
Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Tehran's public targeting of American military personnel should be taken seriously.
"This should be setting off alarm bells in Washington, in the White House, the Pentagon, and even within CENTCOM," Taleblu told Fox News.
He said any potential plot targeting these officers must be detected and disrupted.
Security measures
Trump administration officials move into protected accommodation
The threats against the Navy officers come amid reports that several senior Trump administration officials have moved into military or other protected housing due to security concerns.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed he had relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base on Secret Service instructions.
Other officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, have also reportedly moved into protected accommodation.
Deployment details
USS Spruance's extended deployment
The USS Spruance left San Diego on November 21, 2025, with the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group. Its deployment was extended due to Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
According to a US Navy statement, the destroyer traveled over 88,000 nautical miles and fired dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles at Iranian military targets between February and August 2026.
Escalating tensions
Iranian officials threaten US military installations overseas
In a separate post on X, the Iranian embassy in South Africa mocked senior administration officials over their security arrangements.
Meanwhile, Iranian officials have also threatened American military installations overseas.
On November 11, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned that Tehran could target US bases in Europe if Washington resumed attacks on Iran.
The threats come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Twitter Post
Iranian Embassy mocks security arrangements of senior administration officials
Iranians, with bright civilization and long tradition of chivalry and honor, have nothing in common with terrorism and cowardice.— Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) November 14, 2026
Rubio, Bessent, Hegseth, and other U.S. officials live in constant fear, haunted by the crimes committed, and now confined to military bunkers for… pic.twitter.com/ETt7ClxT8l