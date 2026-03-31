Iran to impose toll on ships passing through Hormuz strait

Iran 's Parliamentary Security Commission has approved a plan to impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz . The move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Iran's control over the vital waterway, which is crucial for global oil shipments. The plan includes security arrangements, measures for maritime navigation safety, and financial regulations with rial-denominated tolls.

Global backlash 'Incredible precedent' The approved measures also ban vessels from the United States and Israel, further asserting Iran's sovereignty over the strait. The decision has drawn international criticism, with Marco Rubio calling it an "incredible precedent." He said, "This means that nations can now take over international waterways and claim them as their own."

Diplomatic response G7 foreign ministers call for restoration of safe navigation The G7 foreign ministers have called for the restoration of safe and toll-free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. They condemned attacks on civilians and diplomatic facilities, stressing there can be no justification for such actions during armed conflict. The situation in the strait has been complicated by the ongoing conflict between Iran and a US-Israel coalition, which is now in its second month.

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