Iran urges US response to 2-day Strait of Hormuz plan
World
Iran is urging the US to reply to its offer for a quick, two-day plan to calm things down in the region.
The proposal says security could be fully restored in the crucial Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours if the US agrees to Iran's conditions.
According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, this offer is still on the table and could help bring regional stability.
Iranians gather at burning anti-US billboard
The Strait of Hormuz isn't just any waterway: it's a strategically vital route, so what happens there affects everyone.
While Iran pushes its proposal, tensions are running high at home too, with Iranians gathering in front of a burning anti-US and anti-Israel billboard featuring Steve Witkoff and President Trump, a sign that old rivalries are still very much alive.