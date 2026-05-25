Iran-US closing in on broad principles of agreement: Report 

The United States and Iran are reportedly nearing a peace deal, with negotiators agreeing on broad principles of the agreement. A senior Trump administration official told CBS News that the Iranians have tentatively agreed to a deal that would involve the disposal of highly enriched uranium. The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump said future negotiations with Tehran would be very different from those under former President Barack Obama .

Deal criticism Trump slams Obama for Iran nuclear deal Trump slammed Obama for giving Iran financial relief and a pathway to nuclear weapons. He said his deal is "the exact opposite" but hasn't been fully negotiated yet. "If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one... not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite..." he wrote on Truth Social.

Blockade stance We won't rush into a deal with Iran: Trump Trump also said that the US will not "rush into a deal" with Iran and its blockade on Iranian ports will stay until a formal agreement is certified and signed. The deal being discussed reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire extension, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and plans for additional negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. In a social media post, Trump stated that "constructive" talks were underway but that "both sides must take their time and get it right."

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