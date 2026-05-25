Iran-US closing in on broad principles of agreement: Report
What's the story
The United States and Iran are reportedly nearing a peace deal, with negotiators agreeing on broad principles of the agreement. A senior Trump administration official told CBS News that the Iranians have tentatively agreed to a deal that would involve the disposal of highly enriched uranium. The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump said future negotiations with Tehran would be very different from those under former President Barack Obama.
Deal criticism
Trump slams Obama for Iran nuclear deal
Trump slammed Obama for giving Iran financial relief and a pathway to nuclear weapons. He said his deal is "the exact opposite" but hasn't been fully negotiated yet. "If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one... not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon. Our deal is the exact opposite..." he wrote on Truth Social.
Blockade stance
We won't rush into a deal with Iran: Trump
Trump also said that the US will not "rush into a deal" with Iran and its blockade on Iranian ports will stay until a formal agreement is certified and signed. The deal being discussed reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire extension, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and plans for additional negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. In a social media post, Trump stated that "constructive" talks were underway but that "both sides must take their time and get it right."
Treaty threat
We are not after nuclear weapon: Iran president
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium that has been enriched to 60% purity, a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran has not publicly committed to handing over its uranium, but President Masoud Pezeshkian told state television that they were prepared "to assure the world that we are not after a nuclear weapon."