Iran wanted to make me Supreme leader, I refused: Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran's leadership had informally proposed making him their next Supreme Leader, which he declined. "There's never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran ," Trump said at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner. "We hear them very clearly. They say, 'I don't want it.' We'd like to make you the next supreme leader. No, thank you. I don't want it."

Leadership void Power vacuum in Iran after top leaders killed Trump's remarks come amid a power vacuum in Iran after many top leaders were killed in strikes. After the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last month, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was elevated as supreme leader. However, he hasn't been seen publicly since the war began and reports suggest he was injured in the attacks.

Conflict progress Trump declares US victory in war against Iran Trump also called the operation against Iran a "military decimation" and declared a US victory in the war. He said backchannel talks with Tehran were moving forward and that while Iran wanted a cease-fire, they were scared of domestic backlash. "And I tell you, we're winning so big... And they are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly," he said. Iran, however, has denied any negotiations were underway.

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Ceasefire proposal US sends ceasefire proposal to Tehran through intermediaries Reports say Washington has sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Tehran through intermediaries, including Pakistan. The proposal reportedly includes dismantling Iran's nuclear program and ending support for proxy groups like Hezbollah. However, Tehran has publicly rejected the proposal and denied any talks with the US. Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran's joint military command, asked if Trump had reached a stage of negotiating with himself.

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