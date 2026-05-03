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Home / News / World News / Why passenger numbers at Heathrow airport might go down 
Why passenger numbers at Heathrow airport might go down 
The warning comes as airspace closures in the region have impacted air travel

Why passenger numbers at Heathrow airport might go down 

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 03, 2026
06:03 pm
What's the story

Heathrow Airport has warned that the ongoing war in Iran could affect passenger numbers for the remainder of the year. The warning comes as airspace closures in the region have significantly impacted air travel since the conflict broke out on February 28. Despite a 3.7% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic during Q1, Heathrow expects uncertainty in Middle East could affect future numbers.

Financial update

Revenue boost in Q1

In the first quarter of this year, Heathrow's revenue rose by 2.3% to £844 million. This increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, food and beverage sales, and premium service uptake. However, the airport's adjusted operating costs also increased by 6.5% due to wage and national insurance payments as well as IT investments and passenger support.

Expansion strategy

Plans for a third runway

Sally Ding, the Chief Financial Officer of Heathrow Airport, has revealed that they are currently "full" and ready to move forward with plans for a third runway. However, she emphasized that this would only happen if the right regulatory framework and government policy are in place. This statement highlights the airport's commitment to future growth despite current challenges posed by the Iran war.

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