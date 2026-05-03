Why passenger numbers at Heathrow airport might go down 

In the first quarter of this year, Heathrow's revenue rose by 2.3% to £844 million. This increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, food and beverage sales, and premium service uptake. However, the airport's adjusted operating costs also increased by 6.5% due to wage and national insurance payments as well as IT investments and passenger support.

Expansion strategy

Plans for a third runway

Sally Ding, the Chief Financial Officer of Heathrow Airport, has revealed that they are currently "full" and ready to move forward with plans for a third runway. However, she emphasized that this would only happen if the right regulatory framework and government policy are in place. This statement highlights the airport's commitment to future growth despite current challenges posed by the Iran war.