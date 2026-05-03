Why passenger numbers at Heathrow airport might go down
What's the story
Heathrow Airport has warned that the ongoing war in Iran could affect passenger numbers for the remainder of the year. The warning comes as airspace closures in the region have significantly impacted air travel since the conflict broke out on February 28. Despite a 3.7% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic during Q1, Heathrow expects uncertainty in Middle East could affect future numbers.
Financial update
Revenue boost in Q1
In the first quarter of this year, Heathrow's revenue rose by 2.3% to £844 million. This increase was driven by higher passenger numbers, food and beverage sales, and premium service uptake. However, the airport's adjusted operating costs also increased by 6.5% due to wage and national insurance payments as well as IT investments and passenger support.
Expansion strategy
Plans for a third runway
Sally Ding, the Chief Financial Officer of Heathrow Airport, has revealed that they are currently "full" and ready to move forward with plans for a third runway. However, she emphasized that this would only happen if the right regulatory framework and government policy are in place. This statement highlights the airport's commitment to future growth despite current challenges posed by the Iran war.