Iran war won't end until after November midterm elections: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he doesn't expect the ongoing conflict with Iran to end before the midterm elections in November. Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said, "I think the war's going to end immediately after the election because they (Iran) can't hold out any longer." The president's comments came as he headed to Texas for the party's first-ever midterm election convention.
Economic impact
War's impact on fuel prices
The conflict has led to spike in oil prices, which hit $100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July. The rise in fuel costs is likely to have a domino effect on other prices across the US.
Earlier this week, US diesel prices also touched an all-time high.
Trump said the oil prices are going to be "tumbling downward" right after the election but "I think it's going to take a little bit longer than the midterm."
Retaliation and allegations
Trump indirect attack on Democrats
He added that Iran was "desperate to try and affect the election so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there," an apparent reference to the Democrats, "and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."
He also admitted there was dissatisfaction among some Americans over the oil price rise.
"Guys come up to me and say, 'I wish you didn't do the war in Iran. Now gasoline is up'."
Opinion
His approval ratings have sharply declined
Initially, Trump predicted that the war, which is now in its seventh month, would last only a few weeks.
His approval ratings have sharply declined since the war and its knock-on effects for everything from fuel to groceries.
He is also facing pressure from those within his party to quickly end the war.
Recent polls show that Trump's approval rating is in the low 30s, with Americans growing dissatisfied with high prices and the war against Iran.