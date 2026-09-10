Iran war won't end until after November midterm elections: Trump 

The conflict has led to spike in oil prices, which hit $100 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since July. The rise in fuel costs is likely to have a domino effect on other prices across the US.

Earlier this week, US diesel prices also touched an all-time high.

Trump said the oil prices are going to be "tumbling downward" right after the election but "I think it's going to take a little bit longer than the midterm."