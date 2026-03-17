US-Israel conflict with Iran boosts Russia, Ukraine's economy: Report

The ongoing United States-Israel conflict with Iran has inadvertently benefited both Russia and Ukraine. Russia is reportedly making up to $150 million a day due to the spike in oil prices caused by the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukraine's drone warfare technology is now sought after in West Asia, bringing both diplomatic and financial benefits to the country, according to various media reports.

Economic impact Surge in oil prices benefits Russia The United States-Israel offensive against Iran has led to a surge in Russian oil prices, whereby Russian Ural crude oil has jumped from $58.9 to $105.77 per barrel since the conflict began. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil transit route, has resulted in a global supply shortage of up to 20-25%. This shortage has further increased demand for Russian crude oil and pushed prices higher.

Diplomatic gains Ukraine's drone warfare technology in demand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has linked the two conflicts, accusing Iran of supplying Shahed-type drones to Russia for use against Ukraine. He has also offered assistance to countries in West Asia under attack. At least 11 countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, have sought help from Ukraine to protect themselves from Iranian drones.

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