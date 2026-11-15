'If US makes another mistake': Iran issues warning
What's the story
Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has issued a stern warning to the United States against launching new attacks. He said, "If the US makes another mistake, Iran's powerful Armed Forces will determine the geography of the battlefield." The warning comes as Washington considers its military options and continues to maintain a presence in the region.
Stance clarified
Don't care if US chooses path of negotiations or war
Speaking at a parliamentary session, Ghalibaf said Iran is ready for either negotiations or conflict.
However, he stressed that any agreement would depend on the US accepting Tehran's seven conditions.
"We do not care whether the US chooses the path of negotiations or war," he said, adding that if another mistake is made by the US, Iran's armed forces will decide the battlefield's geography.
Ongoing tensions
USS Theodore Roosevelt heading to Middle East
The warning from Ghalibaf comes as the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group is expected to reach the Middle East soon.
This comes after its departure from Singapore, according to The Maritime Executive.
Reportedly, a third aircraft carrier could also be moved into the region if necessary.
US President Donald Trump has hinted at possible further strikes but has also consulted with leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey against such actions.
Military display
Iran unveils underground missile city
Amid the ongoing tensions, Iran has also showcased its military capabilities by unveiling an underground "missile city."
Ghalibaf called this facility a symbol of a shift in regional strategic balance.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is enforcing a naval blockade while keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping.
Under Operation Iron Gate, US forces are trying to limit the IRGC's movement of weapons and sanctioned materials through land routes and the Caspian Sea.
Conflict escalation
Conflict between Iran and US
The conflict started on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran attacked US military installations and restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
The situation has raised fears of a wider regional escalation, with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein saying that the region cannot remain in a "no peace, no war" situation.