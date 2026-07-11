Iran threatens 'reciprocal action' after Trump says ceasefire over

Ongoing tensions

Iran-US exchanges of fire since deal signed last month

Since the Iran-US deal was signed last month, both sides have exchanged fire in the Middle East. These exchanges of fire had reduced during former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's week-long funeral but resumed soon after. Explosions were heard in Iran a day after the funeral, although the US denied involvement. Despite the ongoing tensions, Trump agreed to continue negotiations with Iran. A delegation from mediator Qatar arrived in Iran on Friday for talks.