Iran threatens 'reciprocal action' after Trump says ceasefire over
What's the story
Iran has issued a warning to the United States, threatening "reciprocal action" if the US fails to uphold its commitments. This comes after President Donald Trump announced that the ceasefire with Tehran is "over." According to state TV, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said any breach by the US would be met with "reciprocal action."
Negotiation denial
Iran rejects Trump's claim of asking for talks
The Iranian foreign ministry also rejected Trump's assertion that Tehran had asked for talks with Washington. "We did not request negotiations with the US, but we accepted the Qatari mediators' trip to Iran," it said. The two sides have traded blows since the Iran-US deal was signed last month, putting the truce, and the Middle East, in a fragile state.
Conflict statement
War with us won't end with Tehran's surrender, says negotiator
Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said that the war with the US won't end with Tehran's surrender. He stressed that ending the war is a global priority but added, "This confrontation will never end with Iran's surrender." Ghalibaf also said he made it clear to US Vice President JD Vance that Iran has "no trust in them."
Non-peaceful negotiations
Negotiating for peace with America is treasonous: Ali Khomeini
Ali Khomeini, grandson of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini, echoed Ghalibaf's sentiments. He said talks with the US are "not peace negotiations," adding that negotiating for peace with America is treasonous. "Our identity is 'non-compromise with arrogance.' Negotiation means war, and war has different forms. Anyone who wants to negotiate in order to reach peace with America is a traitor," he said.
Ongoing tensions
Iran-US exchanges of fire since deal signed last month
Since the Iran-US deal was signed last month, both sides have exchanged fire in the Middle East. These exchanges of fire had reduced during former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's week-long funeral but resumed soon after. Explosions were heard in Iran a day after the funeral, although the US denied involvement. Despite the ongoing tensions, Trump agreed to continue negotiations with Iran. A delegation from mediator Qatar arrived in Iran on Friday for talks.