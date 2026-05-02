Iran warns conflict with US-Israel could resume soon
What's the story
Iran's armed forces have warned that the conflict with the United States and Israel could soon resume. They claim evidence suggests the US has failed to honor agreements or treaties. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of Iran's military headquarters, said recent actions and statements from US officials show a lack of commitment to diplomatic understandings.
Military readiness
Iran's armed forces on high alert
Asadi said the US officials' actions and statements are mostly media-driven, aimed at preventing a drop in oil prices and getting out of the situation they created. He added that Iran's armed forces are on high alert and ready to respond to any escalation from the US. "The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans," he said.
Diplomatic deadlock
US President rejects proposal for negotiations with Iran
The statement from Iran comes after US President Donald Trump rejected a recent proposal for negotiations with Iran. Trump said he wasn't satisfied with the deal as it required concessions he couldn't accept. He also described Iran's leadership as "very disjointed," divided into "two or three groups." Despite ongoing negotiations, Trump maintains that hostilities have been "terminated" due to a ceasefire.
Legal challenge
Trump calls War Powers Resolution 'unconstitutional'
Trump has also called the War Powers Resolution "unconstitutional," which requires Congress to declare war or authorize military force within 60 days. The May 1 deadline passed without any action as lawmakers left town for a week after the Senate rejected a Democratic attempt to halt the war for the sixth time.