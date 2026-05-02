Iran warns conflict with US-Israel could resume soon

Iran 's armed forces have warned that the conflict with the United States and Israel could soon resume. They claim evidence suggests the US has failed to honor agreements or treaties. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy of Iran's military headquarters, said recent actions and statements from US officials show a lack of commitment to diplomatic understandings.

Military readiness Iran's armed forces on high alert Asadi said the US officials' actions and statements are mostly media-driven, aimed at preventing a drop in oil prices and getting out of the situation they created. He added that Iran's armed forces are on high alert and ready to respond to any escalation from the US. "The armed forces are fully prepared for any new adventures or foolishness from the Americans," he said.

Diplomatic deadlock US President rejects proposal for negotiations with Iran The statement from Iran comes after US President Donald Trump rejected a recent proposal for negotiations with Iran. Trump said he wasn't satisfied with the deal as it required concessions he couldn't accept. He also described Iran's leadership as "very disjointed," divided into "two or three groups." Despite ongoing negotiations, Trump maintains that hostilities have been "terminated" due to a ceasefire.

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