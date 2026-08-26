Netanyahu's son back in Israel after assassination plot in Florida
What's the story
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has returned to Israel after he was allegedly the target of an Iranian assassination plot while he was in Florida. The information was reported by United States right-wing outlet Newsmax, citing a source from US law enforcement. Calling it an "unbelievable case," PM Netanyahu told the pro-government Channel 14 that "Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to kill....murder one of my sons." He did not mention which son.
Plot discovery
Yair was told to leave Florida immediately
The source speaking to Newsmax said Israeli intelligence discovered the assassination plot against Yair last December.
A source told Newsmax that Iranian agents were allegedly surveilling Yair's movements in the Miami area, where the right-wing social media firebrand spends the majority of his time.
According to the source, intelligence agencies believe that Iranian agents were "on the ground" conducting surveillance of Yair's movements.
Security appeal
PM Netanyahu links assassination attempt to security measures
Following this, Yair was told to leave Florida immediately and return to Israel.
The report adds that he left without collecting his belongings and has been living in Israel since.
During his interview with Channel 14, PM Netanyahu linked the alleged assassination attempt to his call for stronger security measures for political candidates ahead of Israel's October 27 election.
"I spoke with the Shin Bet chief and asked him to provide appropriate security to any prime ministerial candidate," said Netanyahu.
Threats issued
Threats made against Melania Trump, Barron by Iranian media
The revelation of the assassination plot comes after Iranian regime-linked media published videos threatening US First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron.
Iran International reported that Iranian state-affiliated TV Channel 3 released a video threatening Barron, detailing specific surveillance against him and offering a $10 million reward for his death.