Trump hid in airport's catering cart amid Iran threat: Reports 

According to the report, on July 8, Trump was seen boarding an old Air Force One jumbo jet on cameras.

Minutes later, he was secretly transferred to a smaller US Air Force C-32A aircraft using a catering truck.

The truck was raised by a hydraulic system to an exit door on the opposite side of Air Force One.

After Trump and several of his aides entered the truck, it moved away from Air Force One and drove toward the C-32A.