Trump hid in airport's catering cart amid Iran threat: Reports
What's the story
A report by The Washington Post has revealed that a secret security operation was conducted last month to move US President Donald Trump out of Turkey to the United Kingdom after an Iranian threat to assassinate him. The operation involved using a catering food truck and a military aircraft, according to the report. This covert mission was executed without the knowledge of journalists and some White House staff members. Trump was in Ankara for a NATO summit.
Covert operation
Trump was secretly transferred to smaller Air Force C-32A aircraft
According to the report, on July 8, Trump was seen boarding an old Air Force One jumbo jet on cameras.
Minutes later, he was secretly transferred to a smaller US Air Force C-32A aircraft using a catering truck.
The truck was raised by a hydraulic system to an exit door on the opposite side of Air Force One.
After Trump and several of his aides entered the truck, it moved away from Air Force One and drove toward the C-32A.
Decoy strategy
Operation kept Trump's real location hidden for hours
The older aircraft served as a "decoy," with journalists and White House staff believing Trump was on board.
The covert operation kept Trump's real location hidden for hours from the public and many senior administration officials.
Trump's C-32A arrived in Britain about 10:20pm local time, followed by the older Air Force One and journalists minutes later. It's unclear how Trump was transferred from the C-32A to the older Air Force One, from which he was seen disembarking.
Security concerns
Operation took place after US military strikes against Iran
The operation took place the night after US military strikes against Iran were ordered by Trump. The strikes came after negotiations between Washington and Tehran collapsed.
A US official told the Washington Post that a credible threat to Trump involving Iran prompted the "deception operation."
Turkey is a US ally and NATO member but shares a border with Iran.
The operation also came days after Trump started using the Boeing 747-8 received from Qatar as Air Force One.
Aircraft controversy
New aircraft from Qatar entered service in July
The new aircraft from Qatar underwent costly upgrades and entered service in July but reportedly lacks some defensive capabilities of older Air Force One planes.
Trump had initially said he chose to fly on the older plane "for old times' sake," with the new one received from Qatar flying to the UK for display to US troops.
However, according to The Washington Post, that was not what happened.
Flight details
Aircraft used different call signs, systems turned off
The C-32A, which was carrying Trump, used the call sign "Reach 18" or "RCH18," not "Air Force One," the Washington Post reported.
The aircraft's systems were turned off during the flight.
Meanwhile, the older aircraft used the Air Force One call sign "AF1" on radar en route to the UK.
Flight tracking data showed that both planes landed in the UK within minutes of each other.