Iranian Ghalibaf warns US of taking control if strikes continue
Tensions are heating up between Iran and the US. A top Iranian negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has warned the United States that if American strikes continue, Iran will take control of the situation on its own terms.
The US meanwhile, is weighing its military options and keeping a military presence in the region.
Iran conditions talks on blockade lift
Iran says it is prepared for either negotiations or war, but any agreement would depend on the US accepting its conditions and lifting the naval blockade.
At the same time, more American warships, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt, are heading to the Middle East, raising concerns about things escalating further.
While both sides show off their military power, there are still some diplomatic efforts happening behind the scenes to calm things down.