Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner handed further prison sentence

Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has been handed an additional seven-and-a-half years in prison by a court in Mashhad. Her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, announced the development on social media. Mohammadi was sentenced to six years for "gathering and collusion" and one-and-a-half years for "propaganda activities." The 53-year-old was made a Nobel Laureate in 2023 "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."

Arrest details Mohammadi started hunger strike on February 2 The Narges Foundation, which supports Mohammadi, called Saturday's hearing a "sham" and said she started a hunger strike on February 2. Since 2021, she has been serving a 13-year sentence for "propaganda activity against the state" and "collusion against state security" and has already spent more than 10 years of her life in prison. Mohammadi was temporarily released from Tehran's notorious Evin prison for three weeks in December 2024 on medical grounds.

Court silence 'This judiciary holds no legitimacy' Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, said she offered no defense in court as she believed "this judiciary holds no legitimacy." He called the sentence "cruel and very unfair" and urged human rights organizations to protest. Rahmani also described how Mohammadi remained silent during her court appearance. Meanwhile, Nili said she had also been handed a two-year ban on leaving the country and two years of exile to the eastern Khusf region.

Family fears Over 50 years of imprisonment ordered against Mohammadi Mohammadi's daughter, Kiana Rahmani, expressed being "gravely concerned" for her mother's well-being. The Narges Foundation said this latest sentence adds to the 44 years she has been ordered to serve in total. Since 2021, Mohammadi has been serving a 13-year sentence for "propaganda activity against the state" and "collusion against state security," charges she denies.

Memorial incident Memorial for suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi The latest arrest of Mohammadi came while she was attending a memorial for Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer found dead in his office in early December. Norway-based group Iran Human Rights has called for an independent inquiry into Alikordi's death, calling the circumstances "suspicious." The Narges Foundation said eyewitnesses saw Mohammadi being attacked by around 15 plainclothes regime agents at the memorial event.