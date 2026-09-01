Iran will reciprocate if US honors June commitments: Pezeshkian
What's the story
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran will immediately reciprocate if the United States returns to its commitments under the June Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The statement was made during his address at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. "I state clearly that if the United States returns to its commitments under the memorandum, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate," Pezeshkian said.
President
Agreement came after 40 days of fighting
Pezeshkian accused Washington of violating the agreement less than two weeks after signing it, adding that US violations were met with a proportionate response from Tehran.
He stated that the accord came after 40 days of fighting and nearly three months of negotiations mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
He said that the United States was forced to agree to a ceasefire after failing to achieve its goals during the fight.
Agreement details
US was unable to achieve its goals during the conflict
The memorandum was reached in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar.
The agreement included provisions concerning an end to hostilities, the Strait of Hormuz, and further negotiations between Tehran and Washington.
The June 17 MOU expired on August 17 amid faltering talks between the two sides.
The MoU was supposed to kick-start a 60-day period for peace talks between the two sides and included provisions for the reopening of Hormuz.
SCO proposals
SCO summit discusses regional security and political cooperation
Turning to the SCO, Pezeshkian proposed establishing a bank, creating an export insurance and investment union, and forming an energy consortium as measures to strengthen the organization's role.
The summit brings together leaders of its 10 member states to discuss regional security as well as political and economic cooperation.
Founded in 2001, the SCO includes Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.