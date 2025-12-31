Iran: Student protests erupt over economic crisis

Student protests have erupted in Iran , with demonstrations spreading to at least 10 universities across the country, according to The National. The unrest began among Iranian traders and shopkeepers, triggered by economic hardships, including a sharp decline in the value of the rial and rising inflation. The currency fell to 1.42 million rials to the dollar before slightly recovering to 1.38 million rials. Iran's annual inflation rate also rose to 42.2% this month, 1.8% higher than last month.

Official measures Government response to protests and economic crisis In response to the protests, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has proposed banking reforms and ordered talks with protesters. Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has been tasked with hearing demonstrators' demands. Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also called for "necessary measures focused on increasing people's purchasing power," but warned against foreign interference in domestic issues.

Economic impact Inflation and energy-saving measures exacerbate economic woes With Iran's annual inflation rate rising to 42.2%, food prices have surged by 72%, and health-related costs are up by 50% compared to December last year. Western sanctions and conflicts have also strained the economy. In a bid to save energy during winter, the government has closed banks, schools, and businesses, which has only fueled public anger.

International reaction US and EU respond to Iran's student protests The United States has voiced support for the protesters, with Ambassador Mike Waltz saying, "The people of Iran want freedom." He accused the regime of causing economic downturns and wars. The European Union has also expressed concern over arbitrary detentions in Iran, calling on authorities to "release all individuals unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and assembly," in a statement.