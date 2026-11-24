Iranian singer flogged for performing without hijab
What's the story
Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has been sentenced to 74 lashes for performing a concert without wearing a hijab. The punishment was handed down after she and her production team were found guilty of producing and publishing online content deemed "obscene and immoral." The court's decision was reported by an Iranian news website, Emtedad, which cited lawyer Mostafa Nili.
Performance specifics
Case details
The case revolves around a performance video posted online in December 2024, where Ahmadi sang without a hijab at the historic Deir-e Gachin Caravanserai near Qom.
The concert was filmed without an audience and featured male musicians.
Recorded in violation of Iran's compulsory hijab rules, it drew attention to restrictions on women performers in the country.
Legal proceedings
Sentences upheld on appeal
Ahmadi and her team were charged with "offending public decency" for producing and disseminating content described by authorities as vulgar and immoral.
They were sentenced to 74 lashes each in June, a decision that was reportedly upheld on appeal in September.
In addition to the lashes, they received two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travel.
Global backlash
International response
The punishment has been criticized by international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, which called it "cruel, inhuman and degrading."
The case is part of a larger crackdown on artistic expression in Iran after the 2022 protests over Mahsa Amini's death.
The protests challenged compulsory hijab rules and demanded greater freedoms for women.
Rights impact
Women's rights in Iran
Ahmadi's case highlights the ongoing tensions over women's rights in Iran, where many have defied hijab rules since Amini's death.
The country has seen selective enforcement of these rules, especially in major cities like Tehran, where women have appeared in public without headscarves.
Western governments and human rights organizations have condemned flogging as torture and a violation of international law.